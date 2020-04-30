Zillow Group Inc. [Z] saw a change by 8.21% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $45.62. The company is holding 144.31M shares with keeping 136.59M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 127.64% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -31.58% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -31.58%, trading +127.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 144.31M shares valued at 3.23 million were bought and sold.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Zillow Group Inc. [Z], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give Z an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.66.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -56.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.80.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has 144.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.04 to 66.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. [Z], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.