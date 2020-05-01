3M Company [MMM] took an downward turn with a change of -2.78%, trading at the price of $151.92 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while 3M Company shares have an average trading volume of 4.98M shares for that time period. MMM monthly volatility recorded 2.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.40%. PS value for MMM stocks is 2.72 with PB recorded at 8.70.

3M Company [NYSE:MMM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For 3M Company [MMM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MMM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $151.92, with the high estimate being $199.00, the low estimate being $126.00 and the median estimate amounting to $153.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for 3M Company [MMM] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 3M Company [MMM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 3M Company [MMM] sitting at 19.00% and its Gross Margin at 46.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20. These measurements indicate that 3M Company [MMM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.72. Its Return on Equity is 45.10%, and its Return on Assets is 11.10%. These metrics all suggest that 3M Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 3M Company [MMM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 211.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 181.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. 3M Company [MMM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.60 and P/E Ratio of 17.83. These metrics all suggest that 3M Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

3M Company [MMM] has 576.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 87.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.04 to 190.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 3.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is 3M Company [MMM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of 3M Company [MMM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.