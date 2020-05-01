Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] dipped by -4.98% on the last trading session, reaching $37.24 price per share at the time. Aflac Incorporated represents 731.38M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 27.24B with the latest information.

The Aflac Incorporated traded at the price of $37.24 with 5.59 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AFL shares recorded 4.92M.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Aflac Incorporated [AFL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AFL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.24, with the high estimate being $54.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] sitting at 20.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.21. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AFL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.24 and P/E Ratio of 9.37. These metrics all suggest that Aflac Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has 731.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.07 to 57.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 3.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aflac Incorporated [AFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aflac Incorporated [AFL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.