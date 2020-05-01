Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] saw a change by -2.62% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $76.66. The company is holding 309.98M shares with keeping 308.52M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.40% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.42% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.94%, trading +25.40% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 309.98M shares valued at 1.72 million were bought and sold.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Agilent Technologies Inc. [A], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give A an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $76.66, with the high estimate being $92.00, the low estimate being $73.00 and the median estimate amounting to $82.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $78.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] sitting at 17.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.60. These measurements indicate that Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.60. Its Return on Equity is 15.70%, and its Return on Assets is 8.30%. These metrics all suggest that Agilent Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 50.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.59 and P/E Ratio of 31.67. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has 309.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.13 to 90.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 2.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. [A], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.