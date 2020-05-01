AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] opened at $12.95 and closed at $12.42 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.76% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] had 4.54 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 13.77M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.55%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.25 during that period and AGNC managed to take a rebound to 19.65 in the last 52 weeks.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AGNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.29, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at 23.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.50. These measurements indicate that AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.15. Its Return on Equity is 6.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AGNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 896.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 151.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 34.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -87.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.11.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 560.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 19.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 5.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.