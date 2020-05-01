Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $225.58 after APD shares went down by -2.21% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [NYSE:APD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give APD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $225.58, with the high estimate being $270.00, the low estimate being $212.00 and the median estimate amounting to $243.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $230.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.16.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] sitting at 25.80% and its Gross Margin at 33.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70. These measurements indicate that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.36. Its Return on Equity is 17.10%, and its Return on Assets is 10.00%. These metrics all suggest that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.55 and P/E Ratio of 25.58. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] has 223.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 167.43 to 257.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 2.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.