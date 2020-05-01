Alcon Inc. [NYSE: ALC] dipped by -1.53% on the last trading session, reaching $52.81 price per share at the time. Alcon Inc. represents 488.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 25.78B with the latest information.

The Alcon Inc. traded at the price of $52.81 with 1.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ALC shares recorded 1.50M.

Alcon Inc. [NYSE:ALC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Alcon Inc. [ALC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALC an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alcon Inc. [ALC] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alcon Inc. [ALC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.93.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alcon Inc. [ALC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Alcon Inc. [ALC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.24.

Alcon Inc. [ALC] has 488.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.37 to 65.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcon Inc. [ALC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alcon Inc. [ALC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.