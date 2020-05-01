Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGN] stock went down by -2.60% or -5.73 points down from its previous closing price of 220.58. The stock reached $214.85 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ALGN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 13.94% in the period of the last 7 days.

ALGN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $219.94, at one point touching $206.404. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -35.80%. The 52-week high currently stands at 334.64 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -33.14% after the recent low of 127.88.

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Align Technology Inc. [ALGN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ALGN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $214.85, with the high estimate being $304.00, the low estimate being $180.00 and the median estimate amounting to $239.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $220.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 72.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40. These measurements indicate that Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 38.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.51. Its Return on Equity is 33.50%, and its Return on Assets is 18.80%. These metrics all suggest that Align Technology Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.91 and P/E Ratio of 9.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has 79.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 127.88 to 334.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 5.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Align Technology Inc. [ALGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.