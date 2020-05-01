Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] saw a change by -5.98% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.41. The company is holding 380.66M shares with keeping 373.19M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 50.78% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -56.49% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -53.87%, trading +50.49% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 380.66M shares valued at 2.17 million were bought and sold.

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ALLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.38, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] sitting at 46.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.60. These measurements indicate that Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.92. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ALLY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 275.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 173.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.99 and P/E Ratio of 6.00. These metrics all suggest that Ally Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has 380.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.22 to 35.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 6.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.