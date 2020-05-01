American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $10.77 after AAL shares went down by -10.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is sitting at 2.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.09.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 426.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.09 to 34.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 8.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.