AMETEK Inc. [NYSE: AME] shares went lower by -0.75% from its previous closing of 84.50, now trading at the price of $83.87, also subtracting -0.63 points. Is AME stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.46 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AME shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 228.17M float and a 10.82% run over in the last seven days. AME share price has been hovering between 102.31 and 54.82 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AMETEK Inc. [NYSE:AME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For AMETEK Inc. [AME], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AME an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $83.87, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AMETEK Inc. [AME] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AMETEK Inc. [AME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMETEK Inc. [AME] sitting at 22.80% and its Gross Margin at 34.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that AMETEK Inc. [AME] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.26. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 9.30%. These metrics all suggest that AMETEK Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AMETEK Inc. [AME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. AMETEK Inc. [AME] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.53 and P/E Ratio of 22.34. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

AMETEK Inc. [AME] has 229.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.82 to 102.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 3.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMETEK Inc. [AME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AMETEK Inc. [AME], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.