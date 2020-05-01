Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] stock went up by 0.04% or 0.12 points up from its previous closing price of 280.61. The stock reached $280.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ANTM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.33% in the period of the last 7 days.

ANTM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $285.98, at one point touching $276.20. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -10.16%. The 52-week high currently stands at 312.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 7.67% after the recent low of 171.03.

Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Anthem Inc. [ANTM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ANTM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $280.73, with the high estimate being $423.00, the low estimate being $271.00 and the median estimate amounting to $325.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $280.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anthem Inc. [ANTM] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.53.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anthem Inc. [ANTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anthem Inc. [ANTM] sitting at 6.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.04. Its Return on Equity is 15.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.30%. These metrics all suggest that Anthem Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.51, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.97 and P/E Ratio of 15.20. These metrics all suggest that Anthem Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has 253.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 71.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.03 to 312.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 4.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anthem Inc. [ANTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anthem Inc. [ANTM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.