AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $162.95 after AVB shares went down by -1.72% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE:AVB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AVB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $162.95, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $181.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $165.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 67.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.70. These measurements indicate that AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.37. Its Return on Equity is 7.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AVB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.97 and P/E Ratio of 28.91. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has 142.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.17 to 229.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 2.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.