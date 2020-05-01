Ball Corporation [BLL] took an downward turn with a change of -1.83%, trading at the price of $65.59 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ball Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.74M shares for that time period. BLL monthly volatility recorded 4.15%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.09%. PS value for BLL stocks is 1.91 with PB recorded at 7.26.

Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Ball Corporation [BLL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BLL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $65.59, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $80.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $66.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ball Corporation [BLL] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ball Corporation [BLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ball Corporation [BLL] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 19.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.82. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ball Corporation [BLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 273.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 221.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.21 and P/E Ratio of 39.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ball Corporation [BLL] has 334.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.26 to 82.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 3.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ball Corporation [BLL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ball Corporation [BLL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.