Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $97.18 after BXP shares went down by -1.09% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Boston Properties Inc. [BXP], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give BXP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $97.18, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $118.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] sitting at 33.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.30. These measurements indicate that Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.00. Its Return on Equity is 9.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BXP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 222.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 16.56. These metrics all suggest that Boston Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has 158.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.21 to 147.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 3.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Properties Inc. [BXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.