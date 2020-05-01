Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] shares went lower by -8.52% from its previous closing of 14.32, now trading at the price of $13.10, also subtracting -1.22 points. Is ELY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.17 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ELY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 92.26M float and a 43.49% run over in the last seven days. ELY share price has been hovering between 22.33 and 4.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Callaway Golf Company [ELY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ELY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.13, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Callaway Golf Company [ELY] is sitting at 4.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callaway Golf Company [ELY] sitting at 7.80% and its Gross Margin at 45.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.63. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ELY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.59 and P/E Ratio of 16.03. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] has 95.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.75 to 22.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 175.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 10.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callaway Golf Company [ELY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Callaway Golf Company [ELY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.