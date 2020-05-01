The share price of Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] inclined by $50.18, presently trading at $49.98. The company’s shares saw 41.71% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 35.27 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CPB fall by -1.11% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 51.68 compared to -0.56 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.28%, while additionally gaining 30.43% during the last 12 months. Campbell Soup Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $50.56. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.58% increase from the current trading price.

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Campbell Soup Company [CPB], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CPB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $49.98, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] sitting at 11.90% and its Gross Margin at 34.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.30. These measurements indicate that Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40. Its Return on Equity is 95.60%, and its Return on Assets is 11.20%. These metrics all suggest that Campbell Soup Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 768.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 643.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.85 and P/E Ratio of 29.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has 303.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.27 to 57.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 2.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Campbell Soup Company [CPB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Campbell Soup Company [CPB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.