CDW Corporation[CDW] stock saw a move by -0.44% on Thursday, touching 1.14 million. Based on the recent volume, CDW Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CDW shares recorded 143.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that CDW Corporation [CDW] stock could reach median target price of $125.00.

CDW Corporation [CDW] stock additionally went up by 9.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 18.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CDW stock is set at 3.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CDW shares showcased -12.19% decrease. CDW saw 146.09 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 73.39 compared to high within the same period of time.

CDW Corporation [NASDAQ:CDW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For CDW Corporation [CDW] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $110.80, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $125.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CDW Corporation [CDW] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of CDW Corporation [CDW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CDW Corporation [CDW] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 16.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.27. Its Return on Equity is 78.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.40%. These metrics all suggest that CDW Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CDW Corporation [CDW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 407.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 355.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. CDW Corporation [CDW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.55 and P/E Ratio of 22.21. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

CDW Corporation [CDW] has 143.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.39 to 146.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 2.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CDW Corporation [CDW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CDW Corporation [CDW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.