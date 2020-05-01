Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] opened at $69.75 and closed at $70.16 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.16% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $70.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] had 7.09 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.15%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.64%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 58.49 during that period and CL managed to take a rebound to 77.41 in the last 52 weeks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $70.27, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $77.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at 22.60% and its Gross Margin at 59.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.35. Its Return on Equity is -856.10%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7,250.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6,687.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 502.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.92 and P/E Ratio of 25.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 857.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 60.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.49 to 77.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 2.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.