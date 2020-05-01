Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] stock went down by -2.79% or -4.73 points down from its previous closing price of 169.42. The stock reached $164.69 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, STZ share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.61% in the period of the last 7 days.

STZ had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $167.615, at one point touching $162.39. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -22.93%. The 52-week high currently stands at 213.70 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -22.35% after the recent low of 104.28.

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give STZ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $164.69, with the high estimate being $216.00, the low estimate being $147.00 and the median estimate amounting to $177.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $169.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] sitting at 25.80% and its Gross Margin at 49.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.05. Its Return on Equity is -0.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this Constellation Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 96.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.79.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has 193.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 104.28 to 213.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 3.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.