The share price of Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI] inclined by $165.20, presently trading at $163.50. The company’s shares saw 61.84% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 101.03 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CMI jumped by 12.43% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 168.24 compared to +18.07 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 20.82%, while additionally dropping -1.19% during the last 12 months. Cummins Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $158.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -4.79% decrease from the current trading price.

Cummins Inc. [NYSE:CMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cummins Inc. [CMI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CMI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $163.50, with the high estimate being $201.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $166.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $165.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cummins Inc. [CMI] is sitting at 3.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cummins Inc. [CMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cummins Inc. [CMI] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 25.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.57. Its Return on Equity is 28.80%, and its Return on Assets is 11.30%. These metrics all suggest that Cummins Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cummins Inc. [CMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Cummins Inc. [CMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.78 and P/E Ratio of 12.00. These metrics all suggest that Cummins Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cummins Inc. [CMI] has 151.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.03 to 186.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 3.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cummins Inc. [CMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cummins Inc. [CMI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.