Dollar Tree Inc.[DLTR] stock saw a move by -1.47% on Thursday, touching 2.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Dollar Tree Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DLTR shares recorded 244.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock could reach median target price of $86.00.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock additionally went up by 6.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.44% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DLTR stock is set at -27.34% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.06% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DLTR shares showcased -29.23% decrease. DLTR saw 119.71 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 60.20 compared to high within the same period of time.

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DLTR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.67, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $71.00 and the median estimate amounting to $86.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.76.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.71. Its Return on Equity is 13.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DLTR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 160.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 135.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.10 and P/E Ratio of 22.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has 244.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.20 to 119.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 4.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.