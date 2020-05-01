DTE Energy Company [DTE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $103.74 after DTE shares went down by -3.31% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to DTE Energy Company [DTE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DTE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $103.74, with the high estimate being $155.00, the low estimate being $104.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $107.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DTE Energy Company [DTE] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DTE Energy Company [DTE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DTE Energy Company [DTE] sitting at 13.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.66. Its Return on Equity is 10.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DTE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DTE Energy Company [DTE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 150.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 137.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. DTE Energy Company [DTE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.04 and P/E Ratio of 17.63. These metrics all suggest that DTE Energy Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DTE Energy Company [DTE] has 195.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.21 to 135.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 3.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DTE Energy Company [DTE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DTE Energy Company [DTE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.