DuPont de Nemours Inc.[DD] stock saw a move by -2.39% on Thursday, touching 6.94 million. Based on the recent volume, DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DD shares recorded 740.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock could reach median target price of $52.00.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock additionally went up by 14.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 37.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DD stock is set at -40.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by -10.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DD shares showcased -30.18% decrease. DD saw 81.82 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 28.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.02, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.17.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 34.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.69. Its Return on Equity is 0.80%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics suggest that this DuPont de Nemours Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.00 and P/E Ratio of 70.98. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has 740.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.33 to 81.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] a Reliable Buy?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.