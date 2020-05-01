Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] shares went lower by -2.06% from its previous closing of 197.58, now trading at the price of $193.50, also subtracting -4.08 points. Is ECL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ECL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 287.70M float and a 10.55% run over in the last seven days. ECL share price has been hovering between 211.24 and 124.60 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ecolab Inc. [NYSE:ECL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ecolab Inc. [ECL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ECL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $193.50, with the high estimate being $225.00, the low estimate being $150.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $197.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ecolab Inc. [ECL] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ecolab Inc. [ECL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ecolab Inc. [ECL] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 41.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.61. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that Ecolab Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.32 and P/E Ratio of 36.61. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has 288.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.60 to 211.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 3.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ecolab Inc. [ECL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ecolab Inc. [ECL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.