Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $18.62 after ERI shares went down by -13.15% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NYSE:ERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ERI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.62, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.65. Its Return on Equity is 7.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ERI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 334.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 310.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.00 and P/E Ratio of 18.08. These metrics all suggest that Eldorado Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has 74.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 70.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 209.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 14.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.