The share price of Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] inclined by $98.38, presently trading at $95.51. The company’s shares saw 27.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 75.19 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ETR fall by -1.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 104.96 compared to -1.46 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.64%, while additionally dropping -0.40% during the last 12 months. Entergy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $121.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 25.89% increase from the current trading price.

Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Entergy Corporation [ETR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $95.51, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $102.00 and the median estimate amounting to $119.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $98.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Entergy Corporation [ETR] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Entergy Corporation [ETR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Entergy Corporation [ETR] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 87.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.40. These measurements indicate that Entergy Corporation [ETR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80. Its Return on Equity is 12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ETR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 192.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 169.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.38 and P/E Ratio of 15.21. These metrics all suggest that Entergy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] has 206.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.19 to 135.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 3.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Entergy Corporation [ETR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Entergy Corporation [ETR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.