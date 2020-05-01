Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] shares went lower by -16.17% from its previous closing of 0.35, now trading at the price of $0.30, also subtracting -0.05 points. Is XELA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 14.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XELA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 79.31M float and a 69.05% run over in the last seven days. XELA share price has been hovering between 3.68 and 0.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give XELA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.30, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] sitting at -6.80% and its Gross Margin at 23.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.30. Its Return on Equity is 114.50%, and its Return on Assets is -17.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XELA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 115.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.46.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] has 141.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 3.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 246.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 24.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.