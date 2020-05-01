Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] shares went lower by -1.42% from its previous closing of 36.74, now trading at the price of $36.22, also subtracting -0.52 points. Is FAST stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FAST shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 570.82M float and a 3.72% run over in the last seven days. FAST share price has been hovering between 39.31 and 26.72 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Fastenal Company [FAST], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FAST an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.22, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fastenal Company [FAST] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.36.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fastenal Company [FAST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fastenal Company [FAST] sitting at 19.80% and its Gross Margin at 46.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Fastenal Company [FAST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.56. Its Return on Equity is 30.70%, and its Return on Assets is 20.90%. These metrics all suggest that Fastenal Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fastenal Company [FAST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.19 and P/E Ratio of 26.05. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fastenal Company [FAST] has 571.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.72 to 39.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 3.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fastenal Company [FAST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fastenal Company [FAST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.