FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] shares went lower by -2.09% from its previous closing of 129.48, now trading at the price of $126.77, also subtracting -2.71 points. Is FDX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.96 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FDX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 241.09M float and a 4.87% run over in the last seven days. FDX share price has been hovering between 190.65 and 88.69 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to FedEx Corporation [FDX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give FDX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $126.77, with the high estimate being $158.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $129.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FedEx Corporation [FDX] is sitting at 3.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.68.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FedEx Corporation [FDX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FedEx Corporation [FDX] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.56. Its Return on Equity is -1.90%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics suggest that this FedEx Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 93.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.28 and P/E Ratio of 8.35. These metrics all suggest that FedEx Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] has 256.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.69 to 190.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 3.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FedEx Corporation [FDX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FedEx Corporation [FDX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.