Forum Energy Technologies Inc.[FET] stock saw a move by 0.00% on Thursday, touching 9.79 million. Based on the recent volume, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FET shares recorded 73.86M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] stock could reach median target price of $0.50.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] stock additionally went up by 22.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 142.53% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FET stock is set at -92.56% by far, with shares price recording returns by -60.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FET shares showcased -68.61% decrease. FET saw 6.05 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.15 compared to high within the same period of time.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [NYSE:FET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FET an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.42, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.24 and the median estimate amounting to $0.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] is sitting at 2.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] sitting at -55.60% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -59.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -45.68. Its Return on Equity is -75.00%, and its Return on Assets is -37.60%. These metrics suggest that this Forum Energy Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.78.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has 73.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 186.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.14, which indicates that it is 30.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.