General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE: GD] stock went down by -4.41% or -6.03 points down from its previous closing price of 136.65. The stock reached $130.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, GD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 0.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

GD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $135.27, at one point touching $129.508. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -32.59%. The 52-week high currently stands at 193.76 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -25.95% after the recent low of 100.55.

General Dynamics Corporation [NYSE:GD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to General Dynamics Corporation [GD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $130.62, with the high estimate being $229.00, the low estimate being $142.00 and the median estimate amounting to $168.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $136.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Dynamics Corporation [GD] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Dynamics Corporation [GD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Dynamics Corporation [GD] sitting at 11.80% and its Gross Margin at 17.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.82. Its Return on Equity is 26.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.20%. These metrics all suggest that General Dynamics Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 98.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.58, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.20 and P/E Ratio of 11.03. These metrics all suggest that General Dynamics Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

General Dynamics Corporation [GD] has 296.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.55 to 193.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 3.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Dynamics Corporation [GD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation [GD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.