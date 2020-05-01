The share price of General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] inclined by $6.80, presently trading at $6.43. The company’s shares saw 9.07% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 5.90 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GE jumped by 4.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.92 compared to +0.20 of all time high it touched on 04/28/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.36%, while additionally dropping -32.67% during the last 12 months. General Electric Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.9% increase from the current trading price.

General Electric Company [NYSE:GE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For General Electric Company [GE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Electric Company [GE] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Fundamental Analysis of General Electric Company [GE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Electric Company [GE] sitting at 3.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

General Electric Company [GE] has 8.73B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.90 to 13.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 5.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Electric Company [GE] a Reliable Buy?

General Electric Company [GE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.