GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] took an downward turn with a change of -5.70%, trading at the price of $0.54 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.94 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while GNC Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.88M shares for that time period. GNC monthly volatility recorded 16.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 32.42%. PS value for GNC stocks is 0.02.

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GNC an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.54, with the high estimate being $0.35, the low estimate being $0.35 and the median estimate amounting to $0.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.52. Its Return on Equity is 28.90%, and its Return on Assets is -3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31,584.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has 83.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 3.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 32.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.