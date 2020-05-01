The share price of HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE: HCA] inclined by $113.33, presently trading at $109.88. The company’s shares saw 88.22% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 58.38 recorded on 04/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HCA jumped by 4.91% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 115.96 compared to +5.14 of all time high it touched on 04/29/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 22.29%, while additionally dropping -11.45% during the last 12 months. HCA Healthcare Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $146.24. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 36.36% increase from the current trading price.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [NYSE:HCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HCA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $109.88, with the high estimate being $175.00, the low estimate being $102.00 and the median estimate amounting to $140.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $113.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 83.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is -95.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HCA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] has 337.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.38 to 151.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 3.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. [HCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.