Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] dipped by -14.96% on the last trading session, reaching $2.16 price per share at the time. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. represents 141.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 360.43M with the latest information.

The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. traded at the price of $2.16 with 3.95 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HLX shares recorded 3.36M.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.15, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.75. Its Return on Equity is 3.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics suggest that this Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.49 and P/E Ratio of 7.60. These metrics all suggest that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has 141.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 360.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.24, which indicates that it is 19.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.