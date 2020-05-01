Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE: HON] opened at $143.49 and closed at $146.16 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.91% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $141.90.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE: HON] had 4.47 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.34M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.02%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.64%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 101.08 during that period and HON managed to take a rebound to 184.06 in the last 52 weeks.

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Honeywell International Inc. [HON], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HON an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $141.90, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $157.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] sitting at 20.60% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.16. Its Return on Equity is 33.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.74 and P/E Ratio of 16.86. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has 713.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 101.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.08 to 184.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 3.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Honeywell International Inc. [HON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. [HON], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.