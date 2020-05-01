Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] took an downward turn with a change of -1.58%, trading at the price of $46.85 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Hormel Foods Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.27M shares for that time period. HRL monthly volatility recorded 3.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.40%. PS value for HRL stocks is 2.71 with PB recorded at 4.12.

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE:HRL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] is sitting at 2.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.79. Its Return on Equity is 16.50%, and its Return on Assets is 12.10%. These metrics all suggest that Hormel Foods Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.97 and P/E Ratio of 25.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has 551.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.00 to 51.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 3.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.