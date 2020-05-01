Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] dipped by -3.62% on the last trading session, reaching $108.01 price per share at the time. Chubb Limited represents 460.65M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 49.75B with the latest information.

The Chubb Limited traded at the price of $108.01 with 3.03 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CB shares recorded 2.88M.

Chubb Limited [NYSE:CB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Chubb Limited [CB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $108.01, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $107.00 and the median estimate amounting to $132.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $112.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chubb Limited [CB] is sitting at 3.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chubb Limited [CB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chubb Limited [CB] sitting at 13.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.73. Its Return on Equity is 6.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chubb Limited [CB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Chubb Limited [CB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.24 and P/E Ratio of 13.49. These metrics all suggest that Chubb Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Chubb Limited [CB] has 460.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.35 to 167.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 3.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chubb Limited [CB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chubb Limited [CB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.