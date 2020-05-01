Novan Inc.[NOVN] stock saw a move by -5.65% on Thursday, touching 2.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Novan Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NOVN shares recorded 74.52M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Novan Inc. [NOVN] stock could reach median target price of $1.50.

Novan Inc. [NOVN] stock additionally went up by 1.64% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -21.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NOVN stock is set at -69.08% by far, with shares price recording returns by -35.59% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NOVN shares showcased -84.21% decrease. NOVN saw 3.72 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.22 compared to high within the same period of time.

Novan Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Novan Inc. [NOVN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOVN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.35, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novan Inc. [NOVN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novan Inc. [NOVN]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08.

Novan Inc. [NOVN] has 74.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 3.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.26, which indicates that it is 7.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novan Inc. [NOVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novan Inc. [NOVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.