T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] took an downward turn with a change of -1.10%, trading at the price of $115.63 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.53 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.91M shares for that time period. TROW monthly volatility recorded 4.05%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.90%. PS value for TROW stocks is 4.87 with PB recorded at 3.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TROW an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $115.63, with the high estimate being $134.00, the low estimate being $92.00 and the median estimate amounting to $111.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] sitting at 42.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.00. These measurements indicate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.05. Its Return on Equity is 30.90%, and its Return on Assets is 23.00%. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 14.41. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has 236.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.51 to 139.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 3.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.