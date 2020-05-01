KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] gained by 7.70% on the last trading session, reaching $0.32 price per share at the time. KemPharm Inc. represents 57.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 17.12M with the latest information.

The KemPharm Inc. traded at the price of $0.32 with 3.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KMPH shares recorded 1.96M.

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to KemPharm Inc. [KMPH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMPH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.32, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 92.20%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -194.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -290.36. Its Return on Equity is 32.50%, and its Return on Assets is -174.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMPH financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1,459.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 760.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] has 57.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 13.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KemPharm Inc. [KMPH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.