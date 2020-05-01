KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went down by -6.18% or -0.72 points down from its previous closing price of 11.65. The stock reached $10.93 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, KEY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 9.60% in the period of the last 7 days.

KEY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.96, at one point touching $11.465. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -46.75%. The 52-week high currently stands at 20.52 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -32.85% after the recent low of 7.45.

KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding KeyCorp [KEY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KEY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.93, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KeyCorp [KEY] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KeyCorp [KEY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KeyCorp [KEY] sitting at 68.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.60. These measurements indicate that KeyCorp [KEY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.07. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KEY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KeyCorp [KEY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. KeyCorp [KEY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.19 and P/E Ratio of 8.03. These metrics all suggest that KeyCorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KeyCorp [KEY] has 973.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.45 to 20.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 4.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KeyCorp [KEY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KeyCorp [KEY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.