Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] shares went lower by -0.35% from its previous closing of 138.96, now trading at the price of $138.48, also subtracting -0.48 points. Is KMB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.34 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of KMB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 340.92M float and a -1.34% run over in the last seven days. KMB share price has been hovering between 149.23 and 110.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KMB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $138.48, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $125.00 and the median estimate amounting to $148.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] sitting at 17.00% and its Gross Margin at 35.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60. These measurements indicate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 34.49. Its Return on Assets is 15.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has 347.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.66 to 149.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 2.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.