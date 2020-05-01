L3Harris Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LHX] dipped by -0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $193.70 price per share at the time. L3Harris Technologies Inc. represents 219.56M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 42.53B with the latest information.

The L3Harris Technologies Inc. traded at the price of $193.70 with 1.05 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LHX shares recorded 1.68M.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LHX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $193.70, with the high estimate being $290.00, the low estimate being $195.00 and the median estimate amounting to $250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $195.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 34.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.79. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. These metrics all suggest that L3Harris Technologies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.23 and P/E Ratio of 24.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has 219.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 142.01 to 230.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 1.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.