Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] opened at $93.71 and closed at $94.62 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $97.33.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] had 3.72 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.73M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.63%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 74.33 during that period and MMC managed to take a rebound to 119.88 in the last 52 weeks.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MMC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $97.33, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] sitting at 15.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.41. Its Return on Equity is 22.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 182.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 162.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.18 and P/E Ratio of 28.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] has 512.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 49.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 74.33 to 119.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 3.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.