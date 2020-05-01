Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $5.89 after MTDR shares went down by -16.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Matador Resources Company [MTDR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MTDR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.94, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at 23.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 5.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MTDR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 7.88. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 116.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 820.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 431.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.30, which indicates that it is 22.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matador Resources Company [MTDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.