Maxim Integrated Products Inc.[MXIM] stock saw a move by -4.22% on Thursday, touching 3.49 million. Based on the recent volume, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MXIM shares recorded 268.98M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] stock could reach median target price of $59.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] stock additionally went up by 4.84% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.10% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MXIM stock is set at -8.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MXIM shares showcased -6.27% decrease. MXIM saw 65.73 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 41.93 compared to high within the same period of time.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [NASDAQ:MXIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.98, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] is sitting at 3.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.19.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] sitting at 30.00% and its Gross Margin at 64.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.90. These measurements indicate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.73. Its Return on Equity is 44.70%, and its Return on Assets is 21.10%. These metrics all suggest that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.04 and P/E Ratio of 18.53. These metrics all suggest that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] has 268.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.93 to 65.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 3.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. [MXIM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.