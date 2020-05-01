McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE: MKC] opened at $155.92 and closed at $156.46 a share within trading session on 04/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.24% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $156.84.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE: MKC] had 1.01 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.21%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.37%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 112.22 during that period and MKC managed to take a rebound to 174.58 in the last 52 weeks.

McCormick & Company Incorporated [NYSE:MKC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give MKC an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $156.84, with the high estimate being $155.00, the low estimate being $109.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] is sitting at 2.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 06/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] sitting at 17.90% and its Gross Margin at 40.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.10. These measurements indicate that McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.83. Its Return on Equity is 20.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that McCormick & Company Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 105.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.97 and P/E Ratio of 30.09. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] has 134.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 112.22 to 174.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 2.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated [MKC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.