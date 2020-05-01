Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] dipped by -4.67% on the last trading session, reaching $16.34 price per share at the time. Medical Properties Trust Inc. represents 517.27M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.87B with the latest information.

The Medical Properties Trust Inc. traded at the price of $16.34 with 1.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MPW shares recorded 5.50M.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MPW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.33, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] sitting at 65.60% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60. These measurements indicate that Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.28. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MPW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.30 and P/E Ratio of 20.10. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has 517.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.35 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 4.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.